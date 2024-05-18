QCPD aids 3.8K residents

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said its District Community Affairs and Development Division (DCADD), along with the District Mobile Force Battalion, Police Stations 1 to 16, and various advocacy groups, conducted 59 community outreach programs from 10 to 16 this May.

DCADD chief P/Col. Benjamin P. Ariola said the weeklong initiative included lectures on crime prevention, drug awareness, and safety measures. Residents received information on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan program, crime prevention tips, the Safe Spaces Act, bomb awareness, anti-bullying, Republic Act 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children), and the Kapulisan Simbahan at Mamamayanan program.

The programs also provided livelihood opportunities and medical missions to residents. Informational materials, food packs and hot meals.

A total of 3,803 Quezon City residents participated in the outreach programs. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about crime prevention, reduce drug demand, and prevent recruitment by criminal groups.

“These efforts aimed to enhance the community’s skills, knowledge, and understanding to achieve a more holistic and values-oriented transformation,” the QCPD said in a statement.