Pilferage bugs new power grid

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) revealed yesterday a surge in thefts along transmission lines and towers of the recently completed Cebu-Negros-Panay power connections.

“NGCP emphasizes the seriousness of such acts, as they not only compromise the structural integrity of the transmission towers but also pose a threat to public safety and may result in power interruptions affecting communities,” the company said.

The NGCP has filed cases against five individuals caught trying to sell stolen wires in March.

Counting cost

Currently, NGCP is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the affected towers, which include the Magdugo-Talavera 230kV Line, Magdugo Bus-In Line and Cebu-Magdugo 230kV Line, all in Toledo City, Cebu.

Essential tower parts like column collectors, bolts, nuts and washers have been stolen from a total of 12 towers.

NGCP personnel are collaborating with local authorities by visiting junk shops in the area to identify stolen materials. NGCP emphasized the legal repercussions of pilferage under the Anti-Pilferage Law.

The law penalizes perpetrators with 12 to 20 years imprisonment with harsher sentences applicable in cases involving collusion with company officials.

Fines of P50,000 to P100,000 may be imposed on violators and while non-bailable charges may be filed for thefts committed in cooperation with NGCP personnel.