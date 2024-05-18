P1.6-M worth of shabu seized in QC drug sting

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, announced over the weekend the arrest of a big-time drug pusher and the confiscation of P1,632,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Project 6 Police Station (PS 15) on Friday in Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City.

P/Lt.Col. Richard Mepania, PS 15 Commander, identified the suspect as Ricardo Dominique Del Mundo, 21 years old, and a resident of Project 8, Brgy. Bahay Toro, Quezon City.

Mepania said a buy-bust operation, in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR, was initiated at 10:30 p.m. on 17 May 2024 at the suspect’s residence after the operatives received information from a confidential informant regarding the illegal drug peddling activity of the suspect.

A police officer acted as poseur buyer bought P5,000 worth of shabu from Del Mundo and at the given pre-arranged signal he was arrested.

Confiscated from the suspect were more or less 240 grams of shabu worth P1,632,000, a belt bag, and the buy-bust money used in the drug transaction.

The arrested suspect will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Maranan commended the operatives involved for the successful arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of the pieces of evidence.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang operasyon ng inyong kapulisan kontra iligal na droga dito sa ating Lungsod Quezon upang tuluyan ng matuldukan ito at maisalba ang maraming buhay”, he added.