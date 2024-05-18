P1.6-M shabu seized by QC cops

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced the arrest of a “big-time” drug pusher and the confiscation of P1,632,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted Friday in Barangay Bahay Toro.

Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Dominique del Mundo, 21 years old, and a resident of Project 8, Barangay Bahay Toro.

Authorities received information from a confidential informant regarding Del Mundo’s illegal drug activities.

A buy-bust operation was then conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region Office-National Capital Region.

An undercover officer purchased P5,000 worth of shabu from Del Mundo and arrested him after a pre-arranged signal.

Confiscated from the suspect were more or less 240 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P1,632,000, a belt bag, and the marked money used in the transaction.

Del Mundo will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.