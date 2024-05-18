Man sought for murder collared

A crack police team arrested a man who has a pending case for murder in an operation launched Friday night in Parañaque City.

The suspect identified only as alias Love Singh, 24, listed as the Southern Police District top most wanted person for the month of May 2024, was arrested at approximately 9:30 p.m. on 17 May 2024.

The arrest took place in Barangay Sun Valley, Parañaque City.

Operatives from the warrant and subpoena unit of the Paranaque City police executed the arrest for the crime of Murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant, docketed under Criminal Case 2024-0245, was issued by Judge Ma. Christina De Pio Lim of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 296, Parañaque City, on 20 March 2024. No bail was recommended.

The entire operation was recorded using a PNP body-worn camera to ensure transparency and accountability.