LOVE AND VIOLENCE

There is no clarity in the fight scenes. Patel employs super tight shots, shaky and jittery camera, and highly irritating quick cuts in combat scenes, which feels lazy and conceals his actors’ lack of fighting skill. It makes you miss David Leitch’s 2017 Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, which showcases raw, wild, and savage fight sequences in a crystal-clear, realistic manner, including that jaw-dropping 10-minute single take in the stairwell.

Patel’s shots are mostly claustrophobic and chaotic, with visuals of blood, gore and severed body parts scattered here and there for some semblance of shock value. We would also often get frequent snapshots of his livid face, eyes glistening and facial muscles twitching.

Lit with party colors of pink, green, yellow, and blue, with an upbeat soundtrack, Monkey Man is a two-hour overly stylish, visually incoherent fare. The plot itself offers nothing new, except it’s set in India: corruption, religious hypocrisy, caste system, and political ideology wrapped in a revenge-killing-spree agenda.

Patel’s character, named Kid, is out to avenge the death of his dear mother. He spends most of his time as an underground fighter with a monkey mask on, and plots to exact revenge on the evil chief of police and a spiritual guru.

It’s hard to root for Kid’s cause because his backstory is revealed in snippets, and we do not experience his past bond with his mother. No matter how good-looking Patel is, it’s difficult to get engaged with what’s happening on screen.

Where is the action? Where is the thrill? Emotionless, it’s just one crazy, disorderly disco-like experience. Better see the other “monkey” movie: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

0.5 out 5 stars

Now showing in Philippine cinemas (R-18)