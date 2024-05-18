DoH pushes wider cervical cancer testing

The Department of Health — Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DoH-MMCHD) launched cervical cancer screening services in the region on Friday, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported on Saturday.

DoH-MMCHD director Rio Magpantay said the program aims to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer by intensifying efforts to screen women aged 30 to 65 in designated health facilities and centers across Metro Manila.

Cervical cancer, characterized by abnormal cell growth in the cervix lining, is almost entirely caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO data reveals that the Philippines diagnosed roughly 8,549 new cervical cancer cases in 2022, making it the third most common cancer among Filipinas after breast and colorectal cancers.

Magpantay elaborated on the DoH’s efforts, which include public awareness campaigns for both men and women regarding cervical cancer, as well as the HPV immunization program for girls aged 9 to 14.

“This was previously done in coordination with the Department of Education in schools to readily reach the target population,” he said in a PNA interview. “However, school-based programs are no longer allowed, so we’ve shifted to conducting them in communities.”

Meanwhile, DoH-MMCHD Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Cluster medical officer Shaymae Pearl Ufano explained that cervical cancer can be detected through Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) screening, pap smears, and HPV DNA testing.

“The most commonly used and freely available option in our health centers is the visual inspection with acetic acid,” Ufano said. “It’s been available in the National Capital Region since the early 2000s and is continuously offered year-round in all health centers.”

She emphasized the importance of earlier screening, at age 25, for high-risk women such as those living with HIV.

Recognizing that some women may be hesitant to undergo screening in health facilities, Magpantay highlighted the DoH’s push for the HPV DNA test.

“They will collect [specimens] on their own and submit them for examination in our laboratories,” he explained. “This ensures a private collection process,” Magpantay said.

“Our services go beyond screening,” Magpantay continued. “For example, we detect [cancer], we refer it immediately. The government has medical assistance, so, we will enroll them there,” particularly in government hospitals,” he added.

Residents of Pasay City and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were present at the launch, the PNA said.