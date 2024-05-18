Delisted voters can register up to Sept.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said delisted voters can register up to September only to be able to participate in the next elections in 2025.

Comelec chair George Garcia revealed on radio that the voter registration period for the May 2025 midterm polls started on 12 February and will end on 30 September this year.

“We have an ongoing registration, we have something called “reactivation”... Reactivation means that even if they have been deleted, it does not mean that they are no longer voters,” Garcia said.

“They are still voters, the record is there, but as a punishment by law, you are temporarily not allowed to vote,” he added.

The poll chief added there 4.2 million names removed from the official list of voters. Most of those delisted were from Region IV-A (Calabarzon).

He added that the reasons for the 4.2 million delisting were the voters’ failure to vote in two successive preceding regular elections, by court order, loss of Filipino citizenship, and having non-valid documents.

“They were not able to vote in the 2022 national elections and this May and December 2023 Barangay and SK election,” he explained. “The list is available in every local Comelec. They know if they voted or not.”

Applicants may register Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at any Comelec office nationwide.

Comelec earlier said that as of 5 May 2024, more than 2.5 million new voters registered for the 2025 national and local elections, nearing the three million target set by the poll body.

“So, reactivate. Our registration is ongoing until September 30. It’s better to reactivate for those who will be removed from the deactivation,” Garcia said.