BoC chief highlights MICP’s border security, revenue roles

Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio visited the Manila International Container Port (MICP), highlighting the port’s role in border security and revenue collection.

The visit focused on connecting with MICP personnel, addressing their concerns, and boosting morale.

Commissioner Rubio emphasized the importance of their work in achieving the Bureau’s goals of strengthening border control, facilitating trade, and collecting legitimate revenue.

Particular praise was given to MICP’s apprehension efforts.

The BoC chief credited the “commitment and hard work” of the port team, along with intelligence and enforcement units, for leading to “remarkable successes and improvements.”

District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan echoed these sentiments, underscoring the dedication of MICP staff and its importance to national security and revenue collection.