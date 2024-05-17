TICKET TO RIDE

Motorcycle taxi apps like MoveIt, Angkas and JoyRide have made it easier for commuters to move from Point A to Point B in an instant at such a low price.

But these motorcycle rides are also risky. Accidents such as crashes and bad falls can happen anytime given the dangerous nature of these two-wheeled vehicles.

That’s why passengers are being educated on the safety precautions to make sure that the ride will be safe and smooth and hassle-free.

Follow these steps to keep you away from harm just in case you find yourself booking rides in the future.

Don’t book all at once

Never fire up all those apps at once. It’s tempting but it could cause confusion if all motorcycles are coming to your location.

Plan before you leave and check the prices of each app before choosing which best suits you.

To make sure you get to book rides faster, book earlier so that you can get to your destination on time and avoid traffic.

Avoid booking habal-habal

In an age where booking a motorcycle taxi is just a few taps away, there are still those who would opt for the unauthorized habal-habal riders to beat the traffic.

It’s tempting to shell out more money than you should just to get home but is it really worth the risk of getting injured?

These riders are also confusing the commuters since some of them are donning the uniform of legitimate motorcycle ride-hailing companies. Usually, these erring riders are connected to ride-hailing firms but opt to turn off their apps so that the companies will not be able to track them, giving them a chance to maximize their income.

To avoid these habal-habal riders, just stick to booking at their respective apps. Aside from being safe, legitimate riders are also covered by insurance for medical treatments just in case something happens.

Be mindful of your belongings

At times, motorcycles have top boxes that serve as storage room for passengers to place their belongings like bags, wallets, and mobile phones

These boxes are safe, but make sure to get your belongings as soon as arrive at your destination. Although most of the drivers, especially those from legitimate ride-hailing firms, will definitely return you valuables, it’s still better to remember them before going down.

Prepare exact amount

Not every ride assures you that the rider has enough change for that P100 or P200 bill you have.

Before booking your ride, make sure you have the exact amount ready to give once you reach your destination.

Aside from saving a lot of time, it can also prevent any accidents since not every landmark has spaces for drop-offs.

You can also use digital wallets to pay the riders the exact amount for a more less-hassle transaction.

In fact, apps such as MoveIt already have that option in their mode of payment so that the amount needed will automatically be deducted from your account as soon as the ride has been completed.