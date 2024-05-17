Shielding your skin: The essential role of sunblock

In the summer my parents would often take us the beach, which was always such a treat, except when my mom would insist that I apply a thick layer of sunblock before going out in the sun, and to stay in the shade during midday. I have since learned that sunblock is not just for days at the beach.

While the warm embrace of sunlight can be invigorating, its rays carry unseen dangers for our skin. I used to think that using sunblock only prevented me from getting a tan or from a bad sunburn. It turns out that sunblock is not just a summer necessity, but an essential shield for our skin year-round.

Before delving into the benefits of sunblock, it is crucial to comprehend the nature of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The sun emits two types of harmful rays: UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature aging, while UVB rays primarily affect the outer layers, leading to sunburns. Prolonged exposure to both types increases the risk of skin cancer.

Sunblock offers protection against the harmful effects of UV radiation, by acting as a barrier, deflecting or absorbing UV rays before they penetrate the skin. Formulated with active ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, sunblock comes in various forms, including lotions, creams, sprays and solid sticks. These formulations offer broad-spectrum protection, shielding against both UVA and UVB radiation.

Regular application of sunblock is paramount in preventing sun damage. Whether you’re lounging at the beach or running errands, incorporating sunblock into your daily routine safeguards your skin against harmful UV rays. Remember to apply it generously, at least 20 minutes before sun exposure. The average-sized adult should apply one teaspoon (5 ml) of sunscreen to each arm and leg. The face and neck, including the ears, and the front and back of the body should also get a teaspoon each. That is about seven teaspoons in all or 35 ml of sunscreen for one full body application. Remember to reapply every two hours, especially if you’re swimming or sweating profusely.