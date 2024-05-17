Shielding your skin: The essential role of sunblock

In the summer my parents would often take us the beach, which was always such a treat, except when my mom would insist that I apply a thick layer of sunblock before going out in the sun, and to stay in the shade during midday. I have since learned that sunblock is not just for days at the beach.
While the warm embrace of sunlight can be invigorating, its rays carry unseen dangers for our skin. I used to think that using sunblock only prevented me from getting a tan or from a bad sunburn. It turns out that sunblock is not just a summer necessity, but an essential shield for our skin year-round.
Before delving into the benefits of sunblock, it is crucial to comprehend the nature of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The sun emits two types of harmful rays: UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature aging, while UVB rays primarily affect the outer layers, leading to sunburns. Prolonged exposure to both types increases the risk of skin cancer.
Sunblock offers protection against the harmful effects of UV radiation, by acting as a barrier, deflecting or absorbing UV rays before they penetrate the skin. Formulated with active ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, sunblock comes in various forms, including lotions, creams, sprays and solid sticks. These formulations offer broad-spectrum protection, shielding against both UVA and UVB radiation.
Regular application of sunblock is paramount in preventing sun damage. Whether you’re lounging at the beach or running errands, incorporating sunblock into your daily routine safeguards your skin against harmful UV rays. Remember to apply it generously, at least 20 minutes before sun exposure. The average-sized adult should apply one teaspoon (5 ml) of sunscreen to each arm and leg. The face and neck, including the ears, and the front and back of the body should also get a teaspoon each. That is about seven teaspoons in all or 35 ml of sunscreen for one full body application. Remember to reapply every two hours, especially if you’re swimming or sweating profusely.
Sunblock isn’t just about avoiding sunburn — it is also your ticket to youthful-looking skin. UVA rays contribute to the breakdown of collagen and elastin, proteins that are responsible for skin elasticity and firmness. By using sunblock daily, you’re not just protecting yourself from sunburns; you’re also preventing premature aging.
Skin cancer is a prevalent yet preventable disease. UV radiation is a known carcinogen, and prolonged exposure increases the risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma, the deadliest form. Sunblock acts as a barrier, reducing UV penetration and lowering your risk of skin cancer. Incorporating sunblock into your skincare routine is a proactive step towards safeguarding your health.
While many associate sunblock with just the summer months and strong sunlight, UV radiation is present year-round, even on cloudy days. Sand, water, and even snow can reflect UV rays, intensifying exposure. Therefore, sunblock should be a staple in your skincare regimen regardless of the season or weather conditions.
With a myriad of options available, selecting the right sunblock can be overwhelming. Look for products labeled “broad-spectrum,” indicating protection against both UVA and UVB rays, with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or more. Consider your skin type and preferences, and the kind of sunblock that you are more likely to reapply. I you will be swimming or sweating, go for water-resistant formulas. And don’t forget to check the expiration date as expired sunblock may not be as effective.
Sunblock should be regarded as a trusted ally in our skincare arsenal, usually the last step in our morning regimen, before make-up, if you wear it. By incorporating sunblock into our daily routine, we can safeguard our skin against sunburns, premature aging, and the risk of skin cancer.
Remember, sunblock isn’t just for sunny days — it’s a year-round essential for healthy skin. So, before you step out into the sunlight, don’t forget to shield your skin with the protective power of sunblock.