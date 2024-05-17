Ride a new drive

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) offers a fun new ride for your family this summer by considering a vehicle upgrade to match your new lifestyle — there’s a Toyota deal for you!

Pay Low, Pay Light, Cash Savings

Need a trusty everyday partner? The Vios is as fun as it is reliable! Get the 1.3 XE CVT variant for a downpayment of only P116,100 under the Pay Low option. This option offers customers downpayments as low as 15 percent with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months payment terms.

The 1.3 J M/T variant, on the other hand, is available for a monthly payment of only P8,038 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50 percent downpayment at 60 months amortization.

Customers can also get a cash discount of P70,000 for the XLE CVT variant under the outright cash option.

If you’re looking for a bit more height, the Yaris Cross might be for you! Electrify your passions with the S HEV variant, which is available for a downpayment of P240,600 under the Pay Low option. You can also get a discount of P80,000 for the same variant under the outright cash option.

The G CVT variant, meanwhile, is available under the Pay Light option for a monthly payment of P13,220.

Families looking for some thrill can bring it even further with the Hilux! Drive with confidence with the 4x2 E M/T variant, available under the Pay Low for a downpayment of P196,800, or the 4x2 J M/T variant, available for a monthly payment of only P10,926 under the Pay Light option.

The 4x4 Conquest A/T variant is also available with a discount of P70,000 under the outright cash option.

Customers can also avail the P170,000 outright cash discount for the Camry V HEV through Toyota Financial Services Philippines. There is also a P50,000 cash discount for the Lite Ace Patrol Vehicle and Patient Transport Vehicle, and a P40,000 cash discount for the Hiace Ambulance.

Free Periodic Maintenance Service

Make every journey a safe one by regularly bringing in your vehicle for Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS). To help you get into the habit, Toyota is offering a free PMS for all brand-new Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush, and select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux, given that they are purchased from any authorized Toyota dealer nationwide.

The free PMS may be availed within 24 months from the release of the vehicle and is valid up to the 20,000 KM check-up.

All variants of the Lite Ace sold and released during the promo period are also qualified for a fixed PMS package valid up to the 40,000 KM check-up. Lite Ace owners will only have to pay P1,999 per PMS.

Rebates, Insurance, Warranty

Enjoy happy days when you upgrade to a new vehicle this month! Get a P25,000 rebate when you trade in your Vios for a brand-new Yaris Cross, or your Innova for a brand-new Zenix G CVT.

Those who trade in their Wigo for a brand-new Rush, or their Raize for a Veloz can also get a rebate of P10,000.

The trade-in rebate can be used as cash discount when you purchase the new vehicle during the promo period. You can also use the rebate to purchase Toyota Genuine Accessories.

All brand-new Wigo, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Innova, Hilux, Avanza, Rush and Fortuner also come with a free one-year comprehensive insurance provided by Toyota Insure.

The free one-year insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage, loss/theft, excess bodily injury, property damage, acts of nature, and includes emergency roadside assistance.

All brand-new Vios G, E and XLE purchased from authorized Toyota dealers also enjoy a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 KM, whichever comes first.

Have fun hitting the road this May with Toyota! Promo runs from 9 to 31 May 2024 only. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here: https://toyota.com.ph/promos/happyjourney.