Rape suspect falls

Police apprehended a 32-year-old man wanted for rape during a manhunt operation in Pasig City Thursday evening.

The suspect, identified as alias Jed, a salesman listed as one of the top four most wanted persons in Pasig City, was arrested by operatives of the Eastern Police District’s Mobile Force Battalion in Barangay Sta. Lucia at approximately 12:60 p.m.

After conducting surveillance, the operatives located the suspect’s whereabouts, prompting them to launch a manhunt operation.

The operation led to the arrest of the wanted individual under a warrant issued by Judge Maria Cadiz Casaclang of Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 155.

The arrested person was taken to the District Mobile Force Battalion intelligence office for proper documentation and later transferred to Rizal Medical Center for physical and medical examinations.

Alias Jed is now under the custody of Pasig City Police Station for further proceedings.