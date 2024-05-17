Rains seen bringing heat index down

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Friday that a lower “heat factor” may be expected in Metro Manila in the coming weeks as the possible rainy season nears its possible onset in June.

However, PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis clarified that the Philippines remains in a dry and warm season.

“But these localized thunderstorm activities that affect us are at least lowering our temperature,” she said. “The areas affected by drought due to El Niño are being eased out.”

Solis said that a lower heat index may be expected, particularly in Metro Manila.

“Right now, there are still areas where the heat index is high or still at the danger level. But here in Metro Manila, it is still at the danger level in Pasay City, but in the next few days our heat index may gradually decrease,” she said.

She explained that a dangerous level of heat index may still prevail in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Central and Eastern Visayas.

“At least the highest now is around 47 to 46 degrees Celsius,” she added.

Solis added that even after the warm and dry season months, high heat indices are to hit the country, but only in a few areas.

In March, the weather bureau issued a La Niña watch, signifying that there is a level of more than 55 percent of its occurrence in the next six months.