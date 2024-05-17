Navotas mayor urges gov’t interns to develop positive habits

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco on Friday advised beneficiaries of the government internship program (GIP) to start strong and work excellently from their first day onwards.

This was also his message during the GIP orientation on Tuesday, where he welcomed the 20 beneficiaries and reminded them to build good habits.

“By cultivating positive habits, we build good character that we will carry wherever our journey takes us. Through this, we also create a positive impact in our society. So, we should start strong from our first day at work,” Tiangco said.

The GIP interns were selected from a pool of qualified applicants. It was the second batch of beneficiaries for the program this year. They will serve the city government from 16 May to 21 November 2024, and will receive a daily salary of P610.

GIP, a program under the Department of Labor and Employment in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Navotas, aims to provide opportunities and engage young workers in the field of public service.