Meralco fights urban blight with light, etc.

Road safety is a critical concern affecting individuals and communities nationwide. However, road safety is not just about driver behavior, traffic management, vehicle safety, and emergency response systems. It also encompasses buildings and other infrastructures.

Thus, ensuring safe and efficient roads requires a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders. This includes government agencies, transportation authorities, road users, and private organizations.

In a concerted effort to bolster public safety and mitigate urban blight, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor, has implemented a range of initiatives addressing both the physical infrastructure and the behavior of the community it serves.

It has implemented a comprehensive approach to underscore its commitment to maintaining safe, reliable electricity delivery while promoting broader community safety.

A critical component of Meralco’s public safety advocacy is its Anti-Dangling and Unauthorized Wire Attachments Operation.

The initiative aims to eliminate the risks posed by low-sagging wires and unauthorized attachments, which can lead to accidents and service interruptions.

By conducting regular inspections, clearing poles, and correcting wire sags, Meralco ensures that the physical integrity of its power lines is maintained.

“Meralco regularly coordinates and collaborates with different local government units (LGUs) and government agencies such as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to address urban blight concerns, which pose operational risks, cause fire, and endanger lives,” Meralco said in an emailed statement to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

By working together, these entities effectively manage and mitigate the dangers associated with improperly maintained or unauthorized wire attachments.

In addition to its infrastructure-focused efforts, Meralco has also embarked on programs aimed at enhancing road safety, particularly for its employees.

MMDA tie-up

In March, the company partnered with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to offer Basic Motorcycle Riding courses to its employees.

The two-day course, provided by MMDA, equips participants with essential skills and knowledge to ride motorcycles safely, thus aiming to reduce the incidence of motorcycle-related accidents among Meralco’s workforce.

Meralco’s commitment to public safety is further exemplified by its efforts to upgrade street lighting along major thoroughfares.

In 2021, Meralco began converting streetlights along EDSA to light-emitting diode (LED) lights. This transition not only promotes energy efficiency — LED lights use 75 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs — but also enhances visibility, contributing to safer streets for both pedestrians and drivers.

The streetlights, installed on poles managed by Meralco, are part of a broader strategy to create a more mobility-friendly environment.

The use of LED technology is part of Meralco’s pledge to sustainability and safety, reducing the ecological footprint while improving public lighting infrastructure.