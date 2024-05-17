Las Piñas cops nab carnapper

The Las Piñas City Police arrested a wanted car thief in an operation Friday night in Barangay Talon 3 in Las Piñas City.

The suspect was identified as alias "Romel", listed as the "Top 5 Most Wanted Person" by the Southern Police District (SPD) at the district level.

"Romel", further was also charged with frustrated murder and homicide by the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court (RTC), with bail set at P200,000 and P36,000, respectively.

The suspect is now under police custody for further pending legal proceedings.