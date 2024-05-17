Health benefits of decluttering

Who would ever expect that the simple act of clearing up one’s space can actually reduce one’s stress levels?

Well, there is evidence that suggests that a cluttered environment can block the energies of your own personal environment.

Cluttered mind

If you surround yourself with mess, chances are your life will be more stressful. In short, the more mess, the more stress.

For one thing, a room or house filled with too many things strewn all over the place can certainly prevent you from concentrating. While a desk that has piles of documents and various stuff may stimulate creativity, the downside is not encouraging.

In a study, women who perceived their homes as cluttered had higher cortisol levels, the stress hormone. And those who had well-organized homes, appeared to have lower stress levels. In short, an orderly space equals a restful place.

The challenge

Another study reveals that women in their 50s tend to have greater difficulty getting started. In fact, they will put off what they know has to be done — clean up and clear out the junk.

Your brain needs help to focus. And what it deserves is a cleaner place, not a messier one. Disorganization gives the brain difficulty in focusing.

Remove the competition — a pile of mess you have accumulated over the years. While you may not have noticed the build-up of mementos, photographs, letters, clothes, bags and shoes, your closet will start to protest.

For one, the doors won’t close. Secondly, you have difficulty looking for anything like your favorite shirt or skirt. This is because your wardrobe is piled up one on top of the other.

So, have you reached the point of surrender? While the task might be daunting, decluttering is possible. Not tomorrow, but today.