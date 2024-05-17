Health benefits of decluttering

Who would ever expect that the simple act of clearing up one’s space can actually reduce one’s stress levels?
Well, there is evidence that suggests that a cluttered environment can block the energies of your own personal environment.
Cluttered mind
If you surround yourself with mess, chances are your life will be more stressful. In short, the more mess, the more stress.
For one thing, a room or house filled with too many things strewn all over the place can certainly prevent you from concentrating. While a desk that has piles of documents and various stuff may stimulate creativity, the downside is not encouraging.
In a study, women who perceived their homes as cluttered had higher cortisol levels, the stress hormone. And those who had well-organized homes, appeared to have lower stress levels. In short, an orderly space equals a restful place.
The challenge
Another study reveals that women in their 50s tend to have greater difficulty getting started. In fact, they will put off what they know has to be done — clean up and clear out the junk.
Your brain needs help to focus. And what it deserves is a cleaner place, not a messier one. Disorganization gives the brain difficulty in focusing.
Remove the competition — a pile of mess you have accumulated over the years. While you may not have noticed the build-up of mementos, photographs, letters, clothes, bags and shoes, your closet will start to protest.
For one, the doors won’t close. Secondly, you have difficulty looking for anything like your favorite shirt or skirt. This is because your wardrobe is piled up one on top of the other.
So, have you reached the point of surrender? While the task might be daunting, decluttering is possible. Not tomorrow, but today.
TACKLE things one room at a time. Getting started
1.Tackle things one room at a time. Do not open all the drawers simultaneously. Take it one drawer at a time.
2. Have a big trash bag beside you. This makes it easier to toss the unwanted immediately.
3. Keep a bag for priority “finds.” You could discover something. Consider it a lost and found adventure. There is a surprise that will await you. Things like documents you thought were missing. or your precious collection of crystal, maybe even jewelry you considered lost forever. There could also be money you have kept in a safe place which obviously you totally forgot about.
4. Have a big jug of water by your side. Stay hydrated.
5. Leafing through old papers may trigger an allergic reaction to dust and dust mites, so get ready with your antihistamine.
Nostalgic trip
It could get very sentimental. And it will. Going over old albums and love letters may bring back old memories — some bittersweet, others joyful. So, it could be an emotional rollercoaster ride for you. There is a guarantee though. You will learn to appreciate yourself better and to put the past behind you. Whether you burn or tear up those letters, it will empower you to close the door behind you with finality. This will immediately give you a sense of freedom you never felt before. You are finally free.
And as for the good memories that colored your life so beautifully, you begin to develop a deeper sense of gratitude.
Affirmation: “My path is clearer than ever.”
Love and Light.