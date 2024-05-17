Drive a friend

Dongfeng Motors (DFM) Philippines broke the mold with a unique event to unveil a new lineup of high-tech, sustainable vehicles alongside its “Drive Your Friend” campaign on 2 May, at the Metrotent Convention Center in Ortigas.

Merging the thrill of a car reveal with musical theater, the launch brought to life the Aeolus Huge, Forthing Friday, and Nanobox — along with new models Rich 7, Nammi, Forthing U-Tour, MHero, and Aeolus Mage — in a festive showcase celebrating friendship, the joy of driving, and the brand’s successful foray in the Philippines.

The event served as an opportunity for Dongfeng Philippines to share its milestones over the past six months with the motoring public.

The event will be graced by the esteemed presence of the Chairman of Legado Motors, Governor Luis Chavit Singson, along with the Board and executive officers of Legado Motors, led by its president and CEO, Wilbert Lim, Deputy CEO, Brennan Singson Lim and the partners of the Dongfeng Philippines Management Consortium.

“Within just six months of operations, Dongfeng Motors has successfully penetrated the Philippine market, established a strong presence and gaining traction among consumers,” shared Mr. Brennan Lim, Deputy CEO of Legado Motors Inc. (LMI), during the event.

“Despite being a new player in the industry, our sales performance has exceeded expectations, demonstrating the market’s positive reception of the Dongfeng Motors brand.”

The company’s focus on sustainability, exceptional quality, and customer centricity has led to notable achievements in market penetration, product launches, sales performance, dealer network expansion, brand recognition, and customer satisfaction over the past six months.