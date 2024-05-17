Build on 75 years of Phl-Canada

Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo reaffirmed ties with Canada in a recent week-long visit to the country.

Manalo held high-level meetings with Canadian federal ministers covering immigration, trade, international development and foreign affairs in Canada’s Ottawa capital, highlighting the core of the 75-year long Philippine-Canada relations.

Secretary Manalo met with International Trade Minister Mary Ng to deepen economic ties.

“There is a need to explore untapped economic opportunities in each other’s markets,” Manalo said as both ministers eagerly anticipate the upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission scheduled for December 2024.

Manalo also met with Immigration Minister Marc Miller, and conveyed the Philippine government’s hope for Filipino professionals to be able to practice their professions in Canada, as well as for stronger protection of temporary foreign workers and international students in the country.

Recognizing education as an engine of growth and the impact of climate change as an impediment, the secretary met with Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen to include these matters at the center of development planning and discussions.

He recognized Canada’s technological advances and high-level of production in the field of agriculture, and conveyed that the Philippines looks forward to working with Canada on food security and in ensuring adequate nutrition for all.

Manalo culminated his meetings at a working dinner with Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly, and reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to elevate relations to a higher level, one that is robust, forward-looking and mutually-beneficial.

“For 75 years, our two countries have enjoyed a long-standing partnership — one that is anchored in generations of dynamic connections between our peoples. I look forward to… building on our country’s robust relationship [with the Philippines], which is being furthered through our Indo-Pacific Strategy, for many years to come,” Joly said.

During his visit to Canada, the secretary also visited Vancouver to deliver the foreign policy address on the Indo-Pacific at an event organized by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, and met with the members of the Canada-Philippines Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

In Toronto, the Secretary met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford to discuss ways to promote the welfare and interests of the Filipino diaspora.

This is the first visit of a Philippine secretary for Foreign Affairs to Canada since 2012.

Ally in many fronts

The Philippines and Canada are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries began in 1949, and their relationship has reached new heights in recent years.

The long-standing friendship shared by the two countries is underpinned by strong and enduring people-to-people ties.

With nearly one million Canadian residents of Philippine origin contributing to Canada’s multicultural society through their culture and heritage, people-to-people ties are at the foundation of the two countries’ relations.

In 2022, Canada announced its Indo-Pacific Strategy, a whole-of-society effort that guides Canada’s actions and ensures that Canadians and people in the region benefit from Canada’s engagement.

Following the strategy, in 2023, Canada delivered on a number of commitments to the Philippines.

As part of its commitment under the strategy to enhance military presence and promote security in the region, as well as to ensure the safety of Canadians, Canada deployed three warships to the Indo-Pacific.

Expanding trade, investment and supply chain resilience, Canada opened its first Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office in Manila.

This signals Canada’s long-term commitment in the region, including as a stable and trusted supplier for agriculture, agri-food and seafood products.

To further expand in the Philippine markets and strengthen its position in global supply chains, Canada will lead a Team Canada trade mission to the Philippines later this year.

Canada opened a global operations center in Manila to help bolster visa processing and facilitate travel.

In addition, Canada expanded eligibility for electronic travel authorization to include travelers from the Philippines, as well as 12 other countries, enabling visa-free travel for eligible individuals.

Canada also launched the CAN Work Philippines pilot program to streamline work permit processing so that skilled workers in the Philippines can come to Canada.

Building a sustainable and green future: Using its world-class technology to support the law of the sea in the region, Canada deployed its Dark Vessel Detection program to support the tracking of illegal fishing vessels and maritime security.

The system enables Philippine authorities to access near-real-time satellite tracking data in the country’s region.