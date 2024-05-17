Inchcape is pleased to announce that Inchcape Philippines is now Certified by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

This recognition is based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

Inchcape Philippines’ Certification™ as a Great Place To Work® reflects its commitment to uphold the One Inchcape culture that is rooted in its core values and behaviors summed up as: “We deliver great experiences through fresh thinking and working better together.”

As it pursues its ambition of powering better mobility across the country, Inchcape Philippines continues to foster a positive and fulfilling workplace, ensuring that colleagues work better together and are enabled to create great experiences for its People, partners, and customers.

Inchcape Philippines also prioritizes people development and championing inclusion and diversity in the workplace where colleagues feel physically and mentally safe, celebrated, and able to share honest feedback.

“We are honored to be Certified as a Great Place To Work® in the Philippines,” said Alex Hammett, managing director, Inchcape South Asia & Pacific.

“This recognition speaks volumes of our winning Inchcape culture and recognizes our People who exemplify it and drive it forward daily. As we celebrate this shared success with all our colleagues, we remain steadfast in creating a great workplace for us all, so that our talents can thrive and be at their best.”

Within the first year of formalization, Inchcape Philippines brings global market knowledge and processes, leadership in digital and data, and electric vehicle (EV) expertise to the fast growing and dynamic Philippine market.

It has been appointed by Changan Auto to be its distributor in the country and launched the first Daimler Trucks joint multi-brand dealership in partnership with Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corporation, providing more smart mobility options to Filipinos.

Also poised to be completed this year is the state-of-the-art C5 Complex at Pasig with enhanced distribution, service, and aftersales facilities.

The property will also house an elevated Mazda dealership showroom, flagship Changan dealership, Parts Distribution Center, Training Academy, and a cutting-edge Body & Paint workshop.

Each milestone is a testament to the effective teamwork, fresh thinking and dedication to delivering great experiences to customers and partners by the People of Inchcape Philippines.