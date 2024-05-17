2 men nabbed, P27K worth of 'shabu' confiscated in Pateros

Anti-drug operatives apprehended two druggies resulting to the seizure of shabu in Pateros.

The operation, conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Pateros Police, took place on 16 May 2024 at approximately 5:55 p.m. in Brgy. Sta. Ana, Pateros, Metro Manila.

The suspects were identified as alias Ryan, a 22-year-old male, and alias Toffe, 33-year-old male, who were both arrested during the buy-bust operation.

Both suspects were found in possession of six plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated weight of 4 grams and street value of P27,200.

The police also confiscated as evidence two pieces of P100 bills, cash amounting to P120 in various denominations, and one coin purse.

The suspects are currently in the custody of Pateros police pending further investigation and legal proceedings.