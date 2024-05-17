17-year-old slapped with statutory rape raps

SALCEDO, Ilocos Sur — A 17-year-old student was arrested Thursday for multiple counts of statutory rape. The identity of the suspect has been withheld because he is a minor.

The arrest was made following a warrant issued for sexual assault under Article 266-A (2) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 5 (B) of Republic Act 7610, as amended by RA 11648.

A bail bond of P120,000 was set for each of the four counts of statutory rape under CICL Case No. 0011-C to CICL Case No. 0014-C, all dated 16 May 2024. The order was issued by Hon. Emmylou Valaois Rubang-Mangasar, presiding judge of Branch 8, Family Court, Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

Elements of the Salcedo PNP, together with the Municipal Social Workers Department of Salcedo, effected the arrest.

The suspect was taken to the Salcedo PNP for documentation before being turned over to the court. Additionally, the suspect was checked and marked as arrested in the PNP Enhanced E-Warrant and National Police Clearance System.