Marcos transforming Region 10 into agri hub

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said Northern Mindanao has the potential to become the leading agricultural hub and a major industrial, tourism, and trade center.

Marcos said this in his speech during the distribution of assistance to El Niño-affected individuals in Iligan City.

He said the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has outlined the strategies and projects to be implemented in Region 10 as part of the Northern Mindanao Regional Development Plan for 2023 to 2028.

“It aims to make the whole Region 10 a globally competitive leading agricultural hub and major industrial, tourism, trade center,” Marcos said.

One of the highlighted key projects is the Panguil Bay Bridge, with an investment of P8 billion. The bridge will connect Tangub, Misamis Occidental, and Tubod in Lanao del Norte, streamlining travel and boosting economic activities in the area.