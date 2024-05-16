Marcos: No province should be left behind in receiving gov't aid

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said no province or region should be left behind in the delivery of government aid as the nation continues to feel the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Speaking at the distribution of assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and other beneficiaries affected by extreme drought in Iligan City, Marcos said the government is always ready to help the Filipinos whether there is a drought or the impending rainy season.

"The government is here at all times. During the dry season and the upcoming rainy season, we are ready to assist everyone," Marcos said in Filipino/

"Under the New Philippines (Bagong Pilipinas), no one will take advantage of others, and no one will be taken advantage of. No one will be left behind, and no one will be left out. All of us will step forward together towards a more prosperous future," Marcos added.

Since it is the fourth time Marcos personally led the provision of government assistance to areas severely affected by El Niño, he made jokes about how his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos-Araneta, had already seen the sunburns and change in his complexion while traveling the nation to provide aid.

"We are scouring the entire archipelago to deliver aid to those affected by the severe summer and drought due to the ongoing El Niño. My spouse even noticed that I've gotten sunburned from providing help, but there's nothing we can do about it," Marcos said.

"These are truly the colors of an Ilokano, accustomed to being under the sun especially if it is to serve the people, for you all," Marcos added.

Marcos personally handed out government assistance, including P10,000 in cash help from the Office of the President, to qualified recipients in Region 10.

In addition, he gave the provincial governments of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental P13.9 million and P24.3 million, respectively, in presidential aid to the local government of Iligan City.

Around 9,588 families, farmers, and fishermen received P10,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).