Man gunned down in Tondo

A man died after he was gunned down along a railroad track in Gagalangin, Tondo, on Wednesday morning.

The victim, identified as "Jonathan," 30, was a construction worker and a resident of Gagalangin, Tondo.

The suspect, meanwhile, was identified as "Nomer," a resident of Lambakin in Marilao, Laguna. The suspect remains at large.

According to authorities, the victim was found lying on the pavement, wearing a blue t-shirt, and short pants, and was barefooted.

Before the incident, the Manila Police District said "Jonathan," "Nomer," and three other persons were having a drinking session in a shanty along the railroad track when suddenly the suspect drew an unknown caliber of firearm and shot the victim twice in the face.

The victim died on the spot. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, bringing along with him the weapon used in the killing.

Recovered from the scene were two fire cartridge cases.