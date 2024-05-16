Last convict in Navarro’s case surrenders

Ferdinand Guerrero, who was one of the four inviduals convicted in the serious illegal detention with ransom filed by television host Vhong Navarro, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office yesterday.

Guerrero, businessman Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, and Simeon Raz were convicted of serious illegal detention for ransom in the case filed by Navarro in 2014.

His lawyer accompanied him a few weeks after the court handed down the guilty verdict against them.

Upon arrival at the NBI office, NBI agents read Guerrero the charges against him and informed him of his rights.

Guerrero surrendered after the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 153 found him and three others guilty of illegally detaining Navarro.

Lee and Raz, who surrendered to the NBI earlier, were transferred to the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. Meanwhile, Cornejo was brought to the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City.

In its 94-page decision, Taguig RTC Branch 153 sentenced the four of them to reclusion perpetua, which is equivalent to 20 years or up to 40 years imprisonment.

Only Raz and Cornejo personally attended the promulgation and were immediately committed by the court.