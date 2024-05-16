Inclusive El Niño aid to regions assured

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public on Thursday that no province or region would be left behind in the delivery of government aid over the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Speaking at the distribution of assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and other beneficiaries affected by the extreme drought in Iligan City, Marcos said the government is always ready to help the people during dry spells or floods.

“The government is here at all times. During the dry season and the upcoming rainy season, we are ready to assist everyone,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“Under the New Philippines (Bagong Pilipinas), no one will take advantage of others, and no one will be taken advantage of. No one will be left behind, and no one will be left out. All of us will step forward together towards a more prosperous future,” he added.

Since it was the fourth time Marcos personally led the provision of government assistance to areas severely affected by El Niño, he made jokes about how his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, had noted his sunburn and the change in his complexion while traveling the nation to provide aid.

“We are scouring the entire archipelago to deliver aid to those affected by the severe summer and drought due to the ongoing El Niño. My spouse even noticed that I’ve gotten sunburned from providing help, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” Marcos said.

“These are truly the colors of an Ilocano, accustomed to being under the sun, especially if it is to serve the people, for you all,” he said.

He personally handed out government assistance, including P10,000 in cash from the Office of the President, to each qualified recipient in Region 10.

In addition, he gave the provincial governments of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental P13.9 million and P24.3 million, respectively, in presidential aid. A total of 9,588 families, farmers, and fishermen received P10,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.