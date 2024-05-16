CdO state of emergency stays

CAGAYAN de Oro City — Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy said the state of emergency he declared early this month will remain in effect until the crisis caused by the disconnection of the city’s water supply is resolved.

Mayor Uy in a statement said Tuesday’s disconnection of water service by the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) to the Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) served to justify his declaration of a state of emergency.

“It’s not an imagined emergency as what my detractors claim,” he said.

In a late-breaking story, however, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) on Thursday to explore the possibility of taking over the COWD in light of its continuing conflict with its main provider.

Marcos made the remarks here where he provided financial support to more than 13,000 farmers, fishermen and families suffering from the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

He noted that LWUA could help solve the water supply problem in the province, making it easier to set fair water rates and guaranteeing the water district complies with its duties to suppliers and customers.

Marcos said he had already spoken with business magnate Manny V. Pangilinan, who owns Metro Pacific Water, the company that owns COBI, the main bulk water provider to the COWD.

“Mr. Pangilinan has agreed to our request and is ready to talk in order to resolve this issue and provide the necessary water for over 60,000 residents here in CdO,” Marcos said.

“I have also directed the Local Water Utilities Administration to study the possible management of the Cagayan de Oro Water District so that solutions to the water supply situation in your area can be evaluated as soon as possible,” Marcos added.

Pipelines closed

In a press statement, COBI confirmed that the main supply valves of the east and west pipelines supplying COWD’s water distribution system were closed at past 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The disconnection affected 40 percent of the households mostly in the city’s western parts as water rationing is being implemented in the affected areas.