Be loyal amid destab rumors, BBM tells AFP

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the military to serve the country and remain loyal to it amid alleged plots to destabilize his administration.

Addressing the troops at Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City, Marcos said his administration would not be undermined following reports of a coup plot involving active police and military officials.

“We will not allow agents within the country to destabilize our government and create division within our nation,” Marcos said.

“So I urge all of you to continue to [demonstrate] your loyalty, patriotism, and service to your country. And let that love of country remain as your compass in your duty to our country and to our people,” the President added.

Earlier, former senator Antonio Trillanes III claimed some active senior members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were attempting to recruit others to overthrow Marcos.

According to Trillanes, the supposed plot also involved former PNP officers, primarily from Davao, including a former police chief.

PNP chief General Rommel Marbil has said, however, he is confident that there is no truth to the rumors.

The President, nonetheless, acknowledged the possibility that retired officers might be orchestrating a destabilization plot.

Additionally, he urged Army troops to maintain the intensity of their operations until all the country’s regions are fully liberated from terrorist influence.

He pushed adapting to modern challenges and enhancing their capabilities to counter emerging threats to national security, especially in the digital domain. He warned that the nation’s enemies might be lurking in the shadows or infiltrating the very communities and institutions the government aims to protect.