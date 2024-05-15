Top 2 fugitives arrested in LU towns

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union — In a significant achievement for Police Regional Office 1, authorities successfully apprehended Tuesday two of the most wanted individuals in the municipalities of Caoayan and Aguilar in separate operations.

Col. Benigno Sumawang, public information officer, said that at 1:05 p.m., a 40-year-old resident of Barangay Anonang Mayor, Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, was taken into custody by a joint operation led by the Caoayan Municipal Police Station (MPS), along with the Regional Intelligence Unit 1, the 101st Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, and the 1st Ilocos Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The suspect faces charges of four counts of acts of lasciviousness, each with a bail amount of P180,000, and three counts, each with a bail amount of P80,000.

These warrants were issued on 13 May, by Hon. Leah Agripina Ramirez Florendo, presiding judge of the Family Court, RTC, Branch 7, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The suspect was brought to Caoayan PNP for documentation prior to turnover to the court.

Later, at 3:45 p.m., elements of the Aguilar executed a warrant of arrest against an 18-year-old resident of Sitio Nancumpapeyan, Barangay Laoag, Aguilar, Pangasinan.

The suspect, listed as Aguilar’s most wanted person, was apprehended in Barangay Bulalacao, Mangatarem, Pangasinan.

The warrant charges the suspect with statutory rape.

The operation was conducted without bail as per the order signed by Hon. Maria Laarni Ramos Parayno, presiding judge of RTC, Branch 68, Lingayen, Pangasinan.

The arrested individual is now in custody at Aguilar PNP for documentation before being transferred to the court.