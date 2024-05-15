Scattered rain hints at wet season onset

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday the scattered rains experienced in the country in the past few days may be an indicator of the onset of the rainy season.

“The frequent rains every afternoon and evening are one of our indications that we will be entering the rainy season in the next few weeks, depending on the assessments of our colleagues who are climatologists,” PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said in a radio interview.

She said the rainy season is usually declared either late in May or early in June, noting that the warm weather may still be felt as the El Niño is still prevailing in the country.

Torres said that during thunderstorms, heavy rains are possible that may last as short as 30 minutes and as long as two to three hours in severe cases.

Thunder like drumrolls

She said that if thunderstorms happen frequently, there is a big chance the country will be entering the rainy season.

“When the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is affecting us, that is an indication that we are in the rainy season,” she said, adding that most storms usually enter or form in the Philippine area of responsibility in July and August.

PAGASA advised the public to avoid going to open fields and being near high structures such as posts and trees during thunderstorms.

“As much as possible, avoid bodies of water because they conduct electricity. As much as possible, let’s stay inside establishments that are thunderproof,” Torres said.

The weather bureau issued a La Niña watch alert in March, signifying a more than 55 percent chance of its occurrence in the next six months.