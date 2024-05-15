Parañaque cops arrest three in drug bust

Three individuals were arrested by the Paranaque City Police Station (Parañaque-CPS) Drug Enforcement Unit personnel in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay San Martin De Porres, Paranaque City on suspicion of drug-related offenses on 15 May 2024.

The three suspects were identified as "Jaime" and "Maria" of Barangay San Martin De Porres, and "Markwiello" of Barangay BF Homes in Paranaque City all taken into custody for violations of Republic Act No. 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

During the operation, the law enforcement officers seized confiscated evidence from the possession of the suspects, including five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated weight of 25 grams and a standard drug price value of P170,000.00, to be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis while the charges against the suspects are being prepared for filing in court.