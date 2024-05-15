Over 1.6K Manila students receive cash aid

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced on Wednesday that financial assistance was provided to a total of 1,663 students from her city.

According to Lacuna, the students who received P5,000 each during the aid distribution at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila were from Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Baseco.

In her speech, she appealed to the parents not to use the funds for other purposes, such as payment for their electric or water bills, or settling their debts.

“Although the amount is not that big, we’re providing this assistance to somehow alleviate your daily needs,” she said.

“I hope you will use it for the needs of your children,” she added.

The mayor also appealed to the students to make their parents proud by finishing their studies.

“Just study because that is a gift to your parents who do everything just to provide for your needs. There’s no other happiness for them than seeing you graduate,” Lacuna continued.

“The learning gap of our children and grandchildren is very huge, so we want to take this opportunity to narrow the learning gap. You can be given additional help to better meet the needs of the children, so please appreciate what we have been able to do,” she added.