Media task force to broadcaster's slay suspect: Cooperate or 'rot in jail'

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Wednesday told the arrested suspect in the 2019 murder of a broadcaster in Kidapawan City to confess to the crime or "rot in jail."

In a message to Palace reporters, PTFoMS Executive Director, Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, said Junell Jane Andagkit Poten, a.k.a. ‘Junell Gerozaga,’ has only two choices: cooperate through confession in exchange for a potential shorter jail term or, remain silent, clear his co-accused and stay in jail for the rest of his life.

Authorities arrested Gerozaga in Barangay Saguing in Makilala, Cotabato, on 2 May after the police got information about his whereabouts.

A police report says that the suspect is wanted for the death of Dizon, a Brigada FM radio host, in 2019.

The media task force gave a P200,000 reward, which came from the City Government of Kidapawan.

“We have new witnesses, including members of the local police, who can identify Gerozaga as the gunman who shot dead Dizon that fateful night of 10 July 2019,” Gutierrez said.

“If Gerozaga thinks it would be best for him to just remain silent, he is utterly mistaken," he added.

Gutierrez said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) Dizon chose to bring another witness to Manila under the Witness Protection Program to strengthen the case even more.

With the help of a local source, Gerozaga, who is 33 years old, was caught on 2 May 2024 by members of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 and the Makilala Municipal Police Station.

Gerozaga, Sotero "Jun" Jacolbe, and Dante Encarnacion Tabusares, also known as "Bong Encarnacion," were wanted for Dizon's death.

However, Jacolbe was first given bail by a court in Kidapawan in late 2019. He was found not guilty on 8 March 2024, when the trial was moved to Davao.

The suspected mastermind, Encarnacion, was also given bail by the Davao court on 12 March.

Gutierrez said that they were also looking into Encarnacion's past and present actions that may have also broken the law and could help the government's case against him and Gerozaga.

“We are also validating reports that Encarnacion has revived the modus of KAPPA using another name and his ongoing recruitment of so-called members, coordinators, or investors especially targeting local officials and the members of the police.”

“If warranted, he may also face separate cases for (sic) them,” Gutierrez said.