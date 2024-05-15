Marikina implements ‘no graduation fee collection’ policy

The parents of graduating students at public elementary and high schools in Marikina City can heave a sigh of relief as graduation expenses will be covered by the city government, Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro announced on Wednesday.

According to Teodoro, this was made possible by the city government’s “No Graduation Fee Collection” policy, which waived the school’s collection of graduation fees, toga, and graduation photos.

“Graduation is an important day for every parent and learner. So I make sure that all graduates will climb the stage unhindered,” Teodoro said.

“There’s no need to pay, contribute, or worry about the need to graduate. The graduation fee is free because all expenses related to it will be shouldered by the local government,” he added.

To ensure that students’ graduation is “even more special,” the local chief executive announced that he will provide free toga rentals and graduation photos.

“Embrace the memories and celebrate with love, joy and hope,” he said.