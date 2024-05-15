Mandaue goes hard vs mendicancy, barkers

In its regular session on Monday, the Mandaue City Council passed and adopted a resolution to strictly enforce ordinances prohibiting mendicancy and dispatchers or barkers from soliciting passengers and drivers of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs).

City Councilor Jennifer del Mar told media that concerned citizens had lodged complaints with the council about the resurgence of mendicants and dispatchers in the city.

Del Mar, who authors the resolution with City Councilors Jimmy Lumapas and Oscar del Castillo Jr., said mendicancy and dispatching, or any form of soliciting from passengers and drivers of PUVs, are prohibited under Mandaue City Ordinance 12-2011-639 and 09-2002-098.

She said most mendicants are not residents of Mandaue City.

“We have seen an increase in their numbers on the streets. Before, we sent them back to their hometowns, but they have returned,” Del Mar disclosed.

One notable Barangay in Mandaue is Maguikay, where mendicants are roaming around.

Del Mar clarified though that they are prioritizing the safety of these mendicants, who are at high risk for accidents due to their presence on highways and streets.

As for dispatchers or barkers, she said that there were instances when these dispatchers asked passengers waiting for PUVs and even drivers for money in exchange for assistance with parking or disembarking from a designated or pay-parking area.