Foreigners practicing ‘abortion’ jailed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended three Vietnamese and two Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in abortion-related activities in the country.

Authorities identified one of the suspects in their Monday evening’s operation along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City as Trinh Dinh Sang, a Vietnamese man, who was discovered to be working at a nearby wellness health center.

The BI said the operations, which were carried out in collaboration with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Philippine National Police in Pasay City, were prompted by information that Sang was involved in unlawful procedures such as cosmetic enhancement and abortion.

Also arrested were identified as Nguyen Duy Quynh, a 67-year-old Vietnamese; Pham Thi Nhu Hieu, a 28-year-old also a Vietnamese; Xie Jun, a 36-year-old Chinese national; and Zhai Jian Gang, a 43-year-old also a Chinese national.

Operatives posed as clients for cosmetic treatments and, upon confirmation of the presence of illegal aliens, the arrest was implemented.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco viewed the case as “alarming,” underscoring the danger of illegal abortions as well as other cosmetic procedures unsanctioned by the Department of Health.

“Their activities are dangerous and pose a threat to public safety,” said Tansingco. “We are thankful for the cooperation of our partners in government in this effort to locate and arrest these illegal aliens.”

Sang and his cohorts will remain in the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending the resolution of their deportation proceedings against them.