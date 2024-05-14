Trillanes files cyberlibel raps vs Roque, SMNI

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday filed libel and cyberlibel cases against former President Rodrigo Duterte’s mouthpiece Harry Roque; the media network Sonshine Media Network International and its anchors; and social media vlogger Byron Cristobal, also known as Banat By.

In an ambush interview, Trillanes explained that his decision to pursue legal recourse was due to the said personalities’ persistent attacks against him online, particularly during the Duterte administration.

“Despite my repeated explanations on what transpired during my backchannel talks, including official statements from incumbent government officials during Senate hearings conducted that we did not lose Scarborough, these pro-Duterte personalities continue to harp on this fake news to deflect blame from the Duterte administration,” he said.

Trillanes also filed separate criminal charges against Roque, and Banat By for accusing him of selling and giving away of the Scarborough Shoal to China during his backchannel talks in 2012.