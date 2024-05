LATEST

PBBM GRACES AIR FORCE COMMAND CONFERENCE

WATCH: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leads the Philippine Air Force Command Conference at the PAF Gymnasium in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, on Monday, 13 May 2024. He is joined by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, AFP Chief Romeo Brawner Jr., PAF Chief Stephen Parreño, PCG Commandant Ronnie Gil Galvan, PA Commanding General Roy Galido, among others. | via Yummie Dingding