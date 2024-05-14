Pasig ferry feasibility study completion sought

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Tuesday said it is aiming to finish its feasibility study for the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake Ferry System project before the end of the year.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Leonel de Velez disclosed at the sidelines of the Asia and the Pacific Transport that the agency is working with the Public-Private Partnership Center to build the MAPALLAF — a ferry system that will connect Manila Bay and Laguna Lake through the Pasig River.

“This is something that's currently under study and it is part of the initiative to enhance the Pasig River and make it livable again so that we can have good urban developments, good walking spaces, and this is part of the whole-of-government approach to the Pasig River,” De Velez said.

He explained that one of the major aspects of the study is the identification of the possible demand.

Survey

Before the government regulators can make important infrastructure investments, they first need to conduct passenger surveys.

After completing the study, Velez said the DoTr will seek government approvals for the proposed MAPALLAF.

If all goes well, it can be contracted out to a private partner by next year.

De Velez stated that they were considering the establishment of a public-private partnership, which would necessitate seeking approval from the NEDA Board and various other government agencies.

The DoTr relaunched and improved the MAPALLAF Project in hopes of finally easing the gridlock, especially in major thoroughfares in Metro Manila.

After it faced headwinds in the last two decades, the project is now a priority transport infrastructure project under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

The DoTr previously said the MAPALLA Ferry System aims to provide close to 10 million commuters with an alternative mode of transport through the waterways of Metro Manila, Cavite and Laguna.