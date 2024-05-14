OTS, IMO partner for port security workshop

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS), in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) hosted the Port Facility Security Audit Workshop on 6 to 9 May 2024, with the goal of developing OTS personnel's proficiency and competence in the area of port security.

During the four-day workshop facilitated by IMO Technical Officer Mourad Ghorbel, participants were equipped to self-evaluate the application of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code at the port facility level and use established IMO and International Standardization (ISO) industry standard procedures to identify areas for improvement.

This program was participatory, where the participants were able to gain a better grasp of maritime security and the ISPS code through role-playing, information and experience sharing, and practical activities such as touring a port facility and holding conversations.

"I have no doubt that our collective efforts will lead to meaningful outcomes and contribute to a safer and more secure maritime industry for the Philippines and for the rest of the world," OTS Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Jose Briones Jr. said.

Briones Jr. added that this training workshop was attended by officers and personnel from the OTS Transportation Security Oversight and Compliance Service, Transportation Security Risk Management Service, Transportation Security Accreditation and Training Management Service, and Transportation Security Policy and Program Service.