Marcos to SoKor firm: Help Pinoys upskill for shipbuilding

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said there is a need for the Filipino workforce to upskill and reskill to adapt to new technologies required by the shipbuilding industry.

Marcos said this during the courtesy call with Cerebeus and HD Hyundai partnership at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacañan Palace, where they expressed their investment plans to set up operations at the former Hanjin Heavy Industries shipyard in Subic.

According to Marcos, the investment plans "will also be down to the upskilling and reskilling of the Filipino workforce, enabling us to adapt to new technologies required by industry."

Marcos then urged HD Hyundai to collaborate with the Commission on Higher Education and Technical Skills Education Development Authority to equip the local workforce with the skills needed for the company's advanced technologies.

Marcos also hailed the arrival of HD Hyundai as a major boost for the Philippines' shipbuilding industry and offshore wind sector.

The president highlighted the project's potential to generate thousands of jobs, transfer critical skills, and improve the Philippines' position in the global market.

"This investment will not only open new doors for our offshore wind industry, but will also bring maritime manufacturing back to Subic," Marcos said. "It will generate thousands of jobs and improve the Philippines' position in the global market," Marcos added.

Marcos also acknowledged the efforts of Cerberus Global Investment, the American private equity firm that acquired the former Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction shipyard in Subic Bay.

Cerberus' revitalization efforts have attracted other tenants, including Sancom, a leading subsea cable company, and V2X, a global logistics corporation. Marcos Jr. commended their collaboration with the Philippine Navy in establishing a world-class operating base.

"Cerberus will be a powerful force that will spur growth and development across many sectors," Marcos said. "Their investments will strengthen Subic's role as a hotspot for economic activities."

The president underscored the Philippines' goal of transitioning to renewable energy and expressed his approval for HD Hyundai's initial focus on offshore wind platforms.

He also highlighted the Philippines' ambition to regain its position as a major shipbuilding power.

"With this initiative, we will have a fresh start and a strong foundation in realizing our vision to be amongst the largest and most consequential shipbuilders in the world," Marcos Jr. said.

The president acknowledged the challenges ahead but stressed the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance to achieve the Philippines' development goals.

He concluded by congratulating all those involved in the project and expressing his hope for its success.