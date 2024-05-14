HVT nabbed in Las Piñas, yields 'shabu' worth P680K

A high value target was arrested by the police in a joint anti-drug operation in Las Piñas City.

The operation was conducted by the SPD Drug Enforcement Unit together with District Intelligence Division (DID-SPD), District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB-SPD), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Southern District Office (PDEA-SDO), and Las Piñas City Police Sub-station 1 at approximately 5:00 p.m. on 14 May.

The suspect, known by the alias Zaldo, 41 years old, was arrested at a Food Park in Barangay Zapote, Las Piñas City. Authorities confiscated from him approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at P680,000.

The confiscated items will be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis while the complaint against the suspect is being prepared for filing in court.