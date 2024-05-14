Former PDEA agent's document a 'scrap of paper,' says ex-solon

The allegedly leaked document presented by a former agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was nothing but a meaningless scrap of paper that led into a wild goose chase in the Senate.

Former and incumbent lawmakers and PDEA officials slammed as false the allegedly leaked document from the agency after a series of Senate hearings into the matter.

In a post on X, former Senator Panfilo Lacson ridiculed the “scrap of paper” presented by ex-PDEA agent Jonathan Morales to accuse the President of illegal drug use.

“An agent can type an intelligence report. The said report was never submitted even for initial evaluation by his immediate superior. There is no official report on record. It is a scrap of paper,” Lacson said.

Meantime, former Senator Antonio Trillanes also claimed that the Senate hearings presided by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa as part of a “communications plan” to overthrow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

To recall, the ex-PDEA agent who attested to the allegedly fake document was believed to have been discredited after his string of criminal and administrative cases were revealed during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Monday, May 13.

Former PDEA director general Arturo Cacdac revealed that Morales had admitted to planting evidence during an operation against alleged Filipino-Chinese drug suspects.

“Mr. Morales said that the contents of his affidavit were false because the evidence were fabricated and the evidence planted,” Cacdac said, citing a memorandum by the PDEA Legal and Prosecution Service dated December 26, 2012.

“Kaya ako po ay namangha. Ang tagal ko po sa serbisyo, ngayon lang ako nakaranas nang ganun. Samantala mga ahente po natin na hindi nag-aappear sa korte, at nadi-dismiss ang kaso, kinakasuhan na po namin agad,” the former PDEA chief said.

Following Cacdac’s statements, Morales was asked to respond and said, “Totoo po ‘yung sinasabi ni General Cacdac.”

PDEA Legal and Prosecution Service acting director Atty. Francis del Valle also stressed that “the name Bongbong Marcos does not appear in the national drug information system or interagency drug information database. Hence, he has never been included in the drug war list.”

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also said that Morales has never shown any evidence that corroborates his series of unfounded accusations during the Senate hearings.

“While certain claims were made, documentary evidence is yet to be presented. There were no pictures, no corroborating testimonies. In other words, this was solely based on a testimony of one person based on what appears to be hearsay evidence,” Zubiri said.