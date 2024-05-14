First Lady Liza advocates for the revival of Filipino films

Further details regarding their meeting were not disclosed as of writing.

The MTRCB was established in 1985 by Presidential Decree No. 1986. Its job is to oversee and categorize things like movies, TV shows, and promotional materials.

Additionally, it was made to come up with ways for the government to get money from the visual arts business and to "promote a value-based media and entertainment culture."

It was also created to make sure that TV and movie material is appropriate for all ages and that it has "been effectively reviewed and classified."