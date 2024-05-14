First Lady Liza advocates for the revival of Filipino films

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Tuesday met with Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chair Diorella Maria “Lala” G. Sotto – Antonio to discuss strategies to rekindle the interest of local audiences in Filipino films in a move aimed at revitalizing the Philippine film industry.
The meeting, held in the First Lady's office in Malacañang compound, served as a platform for both leaders to explore various methods to attract moviegoers back to the theaters.
"Productive discussions today with MTRCB Chair Lala Sotto-Antonio on how to revive the interest of Filipino moviegoers," Araneta-Marcos said.
"Muli nating tangkilikin ang pelikulang Pilipino (Let's support Filipino films again)," Araneta-Marcos added.
Further details regarding their meeting were not disclosed as of writing.
The MTRCB was established in 1985 by Presidential Decree No. 1986. Its job is to oversee and categorize things like movies, TV shows, and promotional materials.
Additionally, it was made to come up with ways for the government to get money from the visual arts business and to "promote a value-based media and entertainment culture."
It was also created to make sure that TV and movie material is appropriate for all ages and that it has "been effectively reviewed and classified."