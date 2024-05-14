Consumer group: Curb corruption in gov't water regulatory body

A consumer advocate group on Tuesday called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to curb corruption in government water regulatory body amidst the challenges brought by lack of water.

Rodolfo Javellana Jr., president of the United Filipino Consumers, Commuters & Water for All Refund Movement (UFCC-WARM) in a press conference in Quezon City said a letter of request to President Marcos was already sent to Malacañang, Monday, asking the president to dip his fingers on the water regulatory bodies that seemed to be corrupted by private concessionaires.

"Corruption poses a significant barrier to implementing measures to address issues such as the water crisis," UFCC-WARM letter read.

According to Javellana, water concessionaires has been collecting in advance certain amount from consumers, intended for future projects that has never been realized for years, and the regulating body on the other end has not been doing anything about it.

"Dagdag ito sa talagang charges natin sa tubig. Magiging masaya ang lahat ng Filipino sa Bagong Pilipinas kung lahat ng mga pangunahing pangangailangan natin ay nasa murang halaga," Javellana explained.

He added that the President can order a thorough review and even an investigation over how the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) performed its job as a regulatory body for the two private concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water.

"Kapag sikmura na ng Filipino ang dapat resolbahin, kailangan alamin ang lahat ng uri ng korupsiyon, upang gumaan-gaan naman ang buhay ng nakararaming Filipino, na umaasa sa Bagong Pilipinas na ipinangako ng Administrasyong Marcos," Javellana said.

The group claimed that water is essential and basic commodity that ordinary people at this time can no longer afford because of continued price increase and higher rates imposed by the private concessionaires.

"Necessary steps (are needed) to overcome the (impending) water crisis and combat corruption within the government," the UFCC-WARM said in their letter.