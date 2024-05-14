BuCor welcomes strip search policy probe

The Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday welcomed the investigation launched by the Commission on Human Rights regarding reports of “mistreatment” by New Bilibid Prison (NBP) personnel towards visiting wives of persons deprived of liberty.

The investigation was launched following allegations made by the wives of political prisoners, who revealed their “dehumanizing" experiences at the hands of NBP personnel.

These experiences included being forced to strip completely and squat multiple times for “invasive” inspections to check for hidden items before being allowed to visit their loved ones in the facility.

BuCor director general Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said they are also interested in shedding light on the allegations that visitors of PDL were subjected to “humiliation” during the strip search at the facility.

“Just like everybody else, we want to ferret out the truth,” said Catapang, who admitted being puzzled by the timing of the complaints against his staff.

“Why, despite their numerous visits to their husbands from the Bureau of Jail and Management and Penology until they were transferred here to BuCor, they have gone through the same inspection protocol. I am wondering why these two complainants are only complaining now?" he added.

He revealed that he wrote a letter to the Focal Commissioner for Prevention on Human Rights, lawyer Faydah Maniri Dumarpa, to assure her that BuCor stands firmly with them in their commitment to upholding human rights.

Catapang reiterated his openness to the investigation following the arrival of the four special investigators of the CHR at the bureau to signal the start of their investigation.

Armed with a mission order signed by lawyer Jasmin Navarro Regino, Director IV Human Rights Protection Cluster, the four CHR investigators were identified as lawyer Rommel Tinga, Special Investigator Michele Tuliao, SI III Mays Sylvette Rojas, and SI II Ma. Milanie Arao.

The investigators were met by BuCor Head Executive Assistant, CTC Superintendent Fe Marquez; NBP Acting Superintendent, Corrections Chief Inspector Roger Boncales; NBP Maximum Security Camp Commander, Corrections Senior Inspector Abel Ciruela, and Inmate Visitation Service Unit head Corrections Inspector Evangeline Rabara.

They were given a briefing and simulation of the strip cavity search to give them an idea of how visitations are conducted inside the NBP to maintain peace and order.

They also gave the investigators a tour inside the NBP Maximum Camp, including the conjugal facilities and the park for PDL visitors and their children.

To complete the CHR investigation, lady searchers of the BuCor would be subpoenaed for their sworn statements.

BuCor earlier announced the suspension of the implementation of the strip search cavity pending the result of an investigation.