BoC seizes P791-M smuggled cigars

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Tuesday reported the confiscation of P791 million worth of smuggled cigarettes that were intercepted at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The shipment, consigned to Burias Jang Consumer Goods Trading, was initially declared to contain cases of tobacco products, but "derogatory information" received by the BoC's Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service led to suspicion that it also contained illicit cigarettes and other misdeclared and undeclared items.

Following a thorough examination, the assigned customs examiner recommended the issuance of a Warrant of Seizure and Detention to the Manila International Container Port District Collector.

The BoC-CIIS in its report said that on 13 May, the shipment underwent a spot-check examination at the MICP's Designated Examination Area.

The CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency witnessed the examination.

During the initial examination, CIIS Director Verne Enciso divulged that there were three containers suspected to contain the contraband.

Each container has an estimated 1,756 master cases of varying brands of cigarettes namely Golden, Bind, Double Happiness, and H&P One, and heat sticks of brands COO and Like Premium Bluberry.

The value of the products found in all three containers with 4,215 mastercases of assorted cigarettes and 1,053 mastercases of heat sticks was pegged at P791 million.

"The agency's mandate is not only to pursue smugglers but also to anticipate their operations proactively. We need to be on our toes even before they start an operation. This is our aim when using the skills, technology, and resources we gathered and honed throughout the years," Enciso said.

Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy did not mince words when he issued a warning against smuggling organizations.

"These individuals and groups should understand that we will do everything in our power to make them answerable to our laws, courts, and consumers. Every day, our hardworking officers push the boundaries relentlessly to ensure that our streets and markets are kept clean from these vulturous attacks," he said.