Agriculturists get monthly celebration

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made July each year Philippine Agriculturists’ Month to show how important the agriculture sector is to the country.

In Proclamation 544, which he signed on 10 May but only made public Tuesday, Marcos said he wants Filipinos to increase their awareness of the movers of the country’s agriculture sector.

“The celebration of Philippine Agriculturists’ Month will engage professional agriculturists in agricultural advocacy, policy research and formulation and provide an avenue for enterprise building, communications training, and community development,” the Proclamation read.

Marcos had held the position of Agriculture Secretary for more than a year before handing the job over to fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

According to the Chief Executive, agriculture ensures food security, promotes environmental protection, and balances urban and rural development.

The statement came after El Niño destroyed 60,000 hectares of farmland, resulting in P6.3 billion in losses.

The Department of Agriculture, the Professional Regulation Commission, and its Board of Agriculture would lead, organize, and keep an eye on Philippine Agriculturists’ Month, the order added.